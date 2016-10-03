(Adds quotes, details on Pemex financing plan)
By Ana Isabel Martinez and David Alire Garcia
MEXICO CITY Oct 3 Mexican state oil company
Pemex has issued $4 billion in bonds and repurchased
debt worth $1.5 billion as part of a plan to strengthen its
finances, Chief Financial Officer Juan Pablo Newman said on
Monday.
Struggling with major losses stemming from lower oil prices
and less production, rising debt and budget cuts, Pemex is also
facing competition from private oil companies since the
government ended its 75-year oil and gas monopoly in 2013.
Newman told reporters in Mexico City the two bonds worth $2
billion each would have maturities of seven and almost 31 years,
paying yields of 4.62 percent and 6.75 percent, respectively.
The company also swapped $1.6 billion in debt, he added.
"This strengthens our finances and the financial structure
of the company," Newman said.
The $1.5 billion in debt being repurchased had been due to
mature in 2018 and 2019. Newman said by boosting the maturity of
the debt, the company was making its debt portfolio less risky.
The company's debt would rise by some $2.5 billion as a
result of the operation, and the funds would be used for Pemex's
2017 financing plan, the CFO said. Total financial debt at the
end of 2016 would be some $97 billion, he noted.
The financial operation began on Sept. 13, and closed on
Monday. The bonds were 2.2 times oversubscribed, Pemex said.
The banks who handled the operation were Barclays Capital,
Citigroup, HSBC, MUFG and Natixis, Pemex said.
Newman reiterated that Pemex's next business plan will be
unveiled before the end of 2016 and include assets the company
would like to sell. He did not give further details.
At the end of June 2016, Pemex had total liabilities of
almost $185 billion, and financial debt of $96.2 billion.
(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and David Alire Garcia;
Editing by Paul Simao and Lisa Shumaker)