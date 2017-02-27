UPDATE 4-Oil prices bounce but stuck near 2017 lows on supply overhang
* Global oil supply & demand balance: http://tmsnrt.rs/2s2OtVQ (Updates prices)
MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex on Monday reported a narrower quarterly loss for the fourth quarter of 2016 at $1.58 billion (32.6 billion pesos), a loss more than 80 percent smaller than the year-earlier period. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
* Global oil supply & demand balance: http://tmsnrt.rs/2s2OtVQ (Updates prices)
SINGAPORE, June 16 India's diesel imports this year may rise to the highest since at least 2011 as refiners shut down to upgrade their units to meet new fuel standards and as warmer temperatures spur demand, said five industry sources.
* Continental Europe, U.S bright spots (Adds CEO comments, details, updates shares)