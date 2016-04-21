MEXICO CITY, April 21 At least 13 people died in an explosion that rocked a major petrochemical facility of Mexican national oil company Pemex in the Gulf state of Veracruz on Wednesday, Luis Felipe Puente, the head of the country's emergency services said on Thursday.

In a post on Twitter, accompanied with images of the destroyed blast site near the port of Coatzacoalcos, Puente said 13 people have so far died in the explosion, which sent a huge, dark plume of smoke billowing into the sky. Dozens were injured. (Reporting by Tomas Bravo)