BRIEF-Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.24
March 2 Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit * Q4 adjusted FFO per share C$0.22 * Qtrly FFO per unit $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Oct 16 Mexican state oil producer Pemex said on Wednesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Korea Eximbank to open a $2 billion credit line for financing a range of projects.
The credit would also be available to other companies providing services to the Mexican oil producer, Pemex said.
"Pemex will now count on a new financing option to realize new projects that will allow it to increase production and the profitability of the company," Pemex said in the press release.
The financing deal comes the day after Pemex declared the tender void for the second phase of Mexico's biggest natural gas pipeline project void after only one bidder made an offer on the $1.8 billion project, casting doubt on the country's future supplies of cheap natural gas.
March 2 Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit * Q4 adjusted FFO per share C$0.22 * Qtrly FFO per unit $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, March 3 The dollar held broad gains on Friday as the risk of an imminent U.S. interest rate hike slugged sovereign bonds and commodities, even managing to sour Wall Street's party as the reality of rising borrowing costs began to sink in.
TOKYO, March 3 Japanese stocks edged down on Friday as investors took profits before the weekend, after hitting a 14-month high the previous day on rising expectations for a U.S. interest rate hike this month.