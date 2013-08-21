MEXICO CITY Aug 20 At least three people were
killed by an ammonia gas leak from a pipeline owned by state oil
monopoly Pemex in southern Mexico on Tuesday and 1,500
people were evacuated from the area and taken to shelters, the
company said.
Mexican media put the death toll at four and said some 40
others were poisoned by the leak in the southern state of
Oaxaca.
Pemex said the leak was caused when the pipeline was damaged
by heavy machinery operated by a private company doing road
work.
Pemex has had a poor safety record in recent years.
Nearly 40 people were killed in January in a massive
explosion at Pemex's Mexico City headquarters. Investigators
said the blast was caused by a buildup of methane and other
gases that had collected for years in the basement of the
building with no ventilation.
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has proposed an
overhaul of the energy sector to attract private investment to
help stem a slide in oil output over nearly a decade and drag
the giant Pemex into the modern era.