By David Alire Garcia
MEXICO CITY Oct 30 Mexican national oil company
Pemex is focused on importing U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI)
crude as part of a historic oil swap with the United States, a
top company executive said on Friday.
Pemex said earlier this week it had received a year-long
license from the United States to import U.S. light crude in
exchange for exports of Mexico's heavier crude oil.
The swap will mark the first time in decades that Mexico's
aging refineries, designed decades ago to run lighter crudes,
will process foreign oil.
It also marks a milestone in loosening a contentious U.S.
ban on exporting domestic oil dating back to the 1970s Arab oil
embargo.
The license allows Pemex's commercial arm, P.M.I. Comercio
Internacional, to import U.S. light crude to process in its
refineries from October, capped at 75,000 barrels per day (bpd).
Jose Manuel Carrera, Pemex's director of corporate
partnerships and new business, said in an interview that he
expects the first shipment to arrive before the end of the year
and at a volume of between 200,000 and 300,000 barrels.
"The crude we like best, that we're most enthusiastic about,
is WTI," Carrera said.
The first shipment will be used to test compatibility with
Pemex's domestic refining system, he said, and the tests should
conclude by the first quarter of next year but could happen
sooner.
"What we've already evaluated is that running WTI gives
Pemex a major advantage to improve the performance of our
refineries," he said.
Running a lighter crude mix should allow Pemex to produce
more higher-value fuels like gasoline and diesel, and less fuel
oil, which Mexico no longer uses as the main input to generate
electricity.
West Texas Intermediate is a light, sweet blend of crude and
the main benchmark for U.S. crude oil prices.
Carrera, who formerly led Pemex's commercial arm, said he
does not anticipate any significant additional investment needed
to modify distillation towers in preparation for the lighter
crude mix.
Carrera said Pemex has analyzed other crude grades, but
declined to name them.
"We've evaluated others but our favorite right now is West
Texas Intermediate because it has chemical properties that we
really like," he said.
Pemex has previously said that the first refineries to
receive the shipments of light U.S. crude will be its Tula and
Salamanca plants.
Carrera declined to name any U.S. companies involved in the
swap.
