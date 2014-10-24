BRIEF-Ultra petroleum board approves 2017 drilling, completion capital budget of $500 mln
* Ultra Petroleum Corp - board of directors approved planned 2017 drilling and completion capital budget of $500.0 million
MEXICO CITY Oct 24 Mexico's state-run oil company Pemex said on Friday that crude oil production fell slightly in September from the previous month to 2.39 million barrels per day (bpd).
Crude output for the month dropped 1 percent, compared with 2.415 million bpd in August, the company said on its website.
Meanwhile, crude export volumes in September were up 4 percent from August at 1.158 million bpd, Pemex said.
Pemex reported earlier on Friday a much deeper third-quarter loss on falling crude output and prices. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
NEW YORK, March 15 Foreigners sold U.S. Treasuries for a 10th straight month in January, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Wednesday, a trend that has been in place since the Federal Reserve started flagging interest rate hikes last year.
TOKYO, March 16 The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary policy steady on Thursday, as rising global protectionist sentiment and an expected series of U.S. interest rate hikes overshadow budding signs of recovery in the trade-reliant economy.