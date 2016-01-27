MEXICO CITY Jan 27 Mexican state-owned oil
company Pemex is seeking private partners to improve
margins at its refineries and logistical services, a top company
executive said on Wednesday.
Alejandro Martinez, head of the newly created Industrial
Transformation division, which groups together much of the
company's activities beyond exploration and production of crude
oil, said Pemex is evaluating the monetization of existing
assets by selling them and then leasing them back.
Pemex, like all oil companies, is grappling with a severe
cash crunch due to a more than 70 percent decline in crude
prices since 2014.
Speaking at an energy forum, Martinez specifically pointed
to projects covering waste water treatment, hydrogen supply,
nitrogen separation and crude conditioning as areas in which the
company will seek out new private partners.
"In the past, (Pemex) would do all of these activities, but
today there's an opportunity for private Mexican or
international companies to participate," Martinez said.
The executive also cited other logistical sale and
lease-back areas such as Pemex's oil and other multi-use
pipelines as well as its processing terminals.
He did not specify how soon companies would be able to bid
on the partnerships or which projects would be first in line.
"We have competitors practically at our doorstep," Martinez
said, referring to the implementation of a sweeping energy
reform in Mexico finalized in 2014 that ended Pemex's
decades-long monopoly on a wide range of oil sector activities.
Martinez added that Pemex will only take a minority stake in
its new co-generation power generation plants "as a sign to the
market that we are opening up" and that the company has the next
two years to cement the new partnerships.
In 2018, Mexico's retail fuel sector will be fully open to
refined product imports from private or foreign companies and
will no longer feature government-set prices.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Leslie Adler)