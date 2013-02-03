* Government: still too early to say what caused the blast
* State oil giant could be opened up to more private
investment
* Pemex to explore joint ventures with Brazil's Petrobras
* Opportunity for Pena Nieto to show a more transparent PRI
By Michael O'Boyle and David Alire Garcia
MEXICO CITY, Feb 3 A deadly blast at Mexican
state oil firm Pemex's headquarters is the first key test of new
President Pena Nieto's promise that his party has broken with a
past of shady cover-ups, and if handled properly, could help him
overhaul the lumbering giant.
The disaster on Thursday struck two months into Pena Nieto's
presidency, just as Congress was preparing to discuss his plans
to open up the state-run energy industry to more private
investment.
The government has said it is still too early to say if the
explosion that killed at least 34 people at Pemex's main offices
in Mexico City was due to an attack, an accident or negligence.
If it was an accident that points to insufficient investment
in Pemex, it could convince more Mexicans that something has to
be done to make the monopoly more efficient and safer.
"The opportunity here is to make everybody aware that unless
Pemex does something about this, things are only going to get
worse," said a recently retired senior Pemex executive, asking
not to be named.
"I think these are very savvy politicians and they will look
for arguments based on this in favor of opening up the
industry."
However, if the government fails to deliver a transparent
investigation and the Pemex explosion turns into a scandal, Pena
Nieto may have a much tougher sell.
In one apparent early misstep, Pena Nieto faced criticism on
social media after local media reported he was vacationing on
Saturday. He returned to the scene of the blast at night, said
he was overseeing rescue efforts and announced that one more
body had been found. Three more remain missing, he said.
Leading lawmakers told Reuters on Saturday that they would
continue to push for changes to the oil industry while still
keeping Pemex under state control.
"We are going to back a reform that strengthens Pemex and
helps it secure the capital it needs," said Juan Bueno Torio, a
former Pemex executive and a lawmaker for the opposition
National Action Party (PAN) in the lower house's energy
committee.
David Penchyna, the head of the Senate's energy committee
from Pena Nieto's Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), said
there should be no link made between the blast and the planned
energy overhaul, part of a wider economic reform package.
"There's no reason to postpone or speed up the energy reform
due to an unfortunate event," he said.
However, some saw a risk the incident could cast a pall over
reform plans, and that the discussion could be pushed back.
"This is a very delicate discussion because there are 33
people dead in a frankly tragic situation," Javier Oliva, a
political analyst at the National Autonomous University of
Mexico, said before the death toll rose to 34.
Over the years, Mexicans have watched a long parade of
farcical, inconclusive investigations into high profile crimes
and devastating accidents, leaving them deeply skeptical of
official explanations.
BREAK WITH THE PAST?
Pena Nieto, 46, took power on Dec. 1 promising to clean up
the PRI, which ruled Mexico for most of the last century.
Decades of corrupt and bumbling administrations have left him a
legacy of distrust to overcome.
"I hope they tell us the truth, there are so many doubts,"
said Edilberta Ramirez, a 47-year-old maid, who lives outside
the capital. "Before, the PRI got away with whatever they
wanted."
Decades of mismanagement and a heavy tax burden have hobbled
Pemex and its oil output has slumped. If major reforms are not
undertaken, the government warns one of the top oil suppliers to
the United States could itself be importing crude by 2018.
Pemex has been Mexico's oil monopoly since the PRI
expropriated oil wells from U.S. and British companies in 1938.
Politicians have long portrayed it as a cornerstone of
national pride for Latin America's No. 2 economy but the case
for reform has grown stronger in recent years as production has
fallen and people were angered by its poor safety record.
More than 300 people were killed when a Pemex natural gas
plant exploded in 1984. Around 200 others died in a series of
underground gas explosions in the city of Guadalajara in 1992
and Pemex was found partly to blame.
In the last year, an explosion killed around 30 at a gas
facility and an ocean rig burned.
Pena Nieto announced last week that Pemex would explore
joint ventures with Brazilian oil firm Petrobras, which sold
public shares and transformed itself from a shoddy state-run
shop into a leader in deep water exploration.
Many Mexicans jumped on that news as a sign that Pena Nieto
wants to sell Pemex, despite his repeated claims that he will
maintain government control of the oil industry. And some
believe the government will use its investigation into the
explosion for its own purposes.
"They're going to cover everything up ... It will be the
same old farce," said Carlos Cruz, 53, a chauffeur from Mexico
City who said he voted for Pena Nieto in the election last July.
"This is all about the privatization of Pemex."
For decades, Mexican presidents have bled Pemex's profits to
fund government spending. The oil money finances about a third
of the federal budget but Pemex has often been unable to plow
enough profits back into modernizing its infrastructure.
If the cause of the blast comes down to faulty maintenance,
Pena Nieto will have more ammunition to push for making Pemex
more like a private company and cutting its tax burden.
"If it's not sabotage, it's very poor management. And it
should make clear that Pemex needs to modernize," said Miriam
Grunstein, an energy specialist at Mexico City's CIDE research
center. "This just can't happen to the one of the biggest oil
companies in the world."
If sabotage or a bomb are to blame, the government will need
to quickly catch the culprits and prosecute them, although it is
hamstrung by a justice system widely seen as failing.
Any evidence that a drug gang or a radical leftist group was
behind the explosion would likely undermine growing investor
interest in Mexican assets.
(With reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez, Dave Graham and Liz
Diaz; Editing by Simon Gardner, Kieran Murray and Sandra Maler)