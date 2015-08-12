MEXICO CITY Aug 11 Pemex and its union have agreed to extend negotiations over contract terms for another month, the Mexican state oil giant said on Tuesday, boosting its chances of passing on part of a massive pension liability to the government.

A landmark energy overhaul, finalized last year, would allow the Mexican government to absorb a portion of the pension liabilities of Pemex and national electricity company CFE , if each can negotiate a leaner pension scheme with its respective union.

According to the Pemex statement on Tuesday, the committee to approve the contract scheme for 2015-2017 asked for a delay on July 30. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Joseph Radford)