European shares hit 2-week low as banks, Gemalto tumble
* Gemalto plummets after warning (Adds details, closing prices)
MEXICO CITY Aug 11 Pemex and its union have agreed to extend negotiations over contract terms for another month, the Mexican state oil giant said on Tuesday, boosting its chances of passing on part of a massive pension liability to the government.
A landmark energy overhaul, finalized last year, would allow the Mexican government to absorb a portion of the pension liabilities of Pemex and national electricity company CFE , if each can negotiate a leaner pension scheme with its respective union.
According to the Pemex statement on Tuesday, the committee to approve the contract scheme for 2015-2017 asked for a delay on July 30. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Gemalto plummets after warning (Adds details, closing prices)
WASHINGTON, March 22 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in February amid a persistent shortage of houses on the market that is pushing up prices and sidelining prospective buyers.
* People around the world can now broadcast live video to Facebook from their desktop or laptop computers - Blog Source text : (http://bit.ly/2mt9QOT) Further company coverage: