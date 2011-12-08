MEXICO CITY Dec 7 Mexico state oil company Pemex said on Wednesday it had repaired an oil pipeline that was damaged by the explosion of a 'device' that caused no injuries or leaks.

Pemex said in a statement that authorities were investigating the blast along the 30-inch (76 cm) Nuevo Teapa-Minatitlan-Salina Cruz pipeline that occurred in a rural part of Veracruz state on the Gulf of Mexico.

A series of oil and gas pipeline bombings in 2007 choked off natural gas supplies to major industrial centers. A leftist rebel group claimed responsibility for those attacks.

