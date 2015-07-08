(Adds context, comments from energy secretary on Pemex plans in
MEXICO CITY, July 8 Mexican oil production
should average around 2.26 million barrels per day (bpd) for the
rest of this year and next, the head of Mexico's National
Hydrocarbons Commission said on Wednesday, underscoring
still-sagging output at Pemex.
In April, Pemex estimated average output of around 2.3
million bpd this year, down from previous forecasts for 2.4
million bpd and well below a peak of 3.4 million bpd reached in
2004.
Production has declined at Pemex despite a landmark opening
of the energy sector completed last year that allows private
companies to bid for concessions to explore and produce oil
through a series of auctions.
But Energy Secretary Pedro Joaquin Coldwell said that Pemex
would not participate in the first phase of the so-called Round
One oil auction, which will feature shallow water concessions.
Still, he said, the company was interested in entering
future auctions through consortia.
Coldwell also tamped down expectations for interest in the
first phase of round one bidding, saying that it would be
acceptable if just 30 to 50 percent of the 14 contracts up for
tender were awarded.
