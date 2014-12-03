MEXICO CITY Dec 3 Mexico's state-owned oil
company Pemex said on Wednesday it will boost gasoline
and diesel output by almost 70 percent at its Miguel Hidalgo
refinery, part of a 60 billion peso ($4.25 billion) upgrade the
company expects to complete by the beginning of 2018.
The upgrade will add a coking plant and allow the refinery
<C}RO7309413882>, located near the city of Tula in central
Hidalgo state, to boost fuel output from 180,000 barrels per day
(bpd) to 300,000 bpd, the company said in a post on its Twitter
page.
It will allow Pemex's second-biggest refinery by crude
processing capacity to also lower its output of less desirable
fuel oil by 10 percent, the company added.
The company has said in the past that it plans similar
coking plant upgrades at its Salina Cruz <C}RO7309414334> and
Salamanca <C}RO7309413881> refineries.
Pemex said on Wednesday that it will also build a new $1.2
billion storage and distribution terminal next to the existing
Tula refinery, which will allow Pemex to better exploit its
total refining capacity.
The company had previously planned a new $10 billion
refinery at the site, but earlier this year formally scrapped
the plan.
(1 US dollar = 14.1182 Mexican peso)
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)