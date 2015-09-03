MEXICO CITY, Sept 3 Mexican oil giant Pemex said on Thursday it had controlled a fire at its Lazaro Cardenas refinery in Minatitlan in the eastern Gulf coast state of Veracruz, and said its plants were operating normally and that no-one was injured.

The company said it would investigate what had caused the fire in the Minatitlan refinery, whose refining capacity was raised to 246,000 barrels per day in 2012. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez; Editing by Simon Gardner)