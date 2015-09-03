BRIEF-P&F Industries Inc reports Q4 revenue $12.51 million
* P&F Industries Inc reports results for the year ended december 31, 2016
MEXICO CITY, Sept 3 Mexican oil giant Pemex said on Thursday it had controlled a fire at its Lazaro Cardenas refinery in Minatitlan in the eastern Gulf coast state of Veracruz, and said its plants were operating normally and that no-one was injured.
The company said it would investigate what had caused the fire in the Minatitlan refinery, whose refining capacity was raised to 246,000 barrels per day in 2012. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez; Editing by Simon Gardner)
March 27 Financial services firm Walker Crips Group Plc appointed Clive Bouch as a non-executive director to its board.