(Adds details on crude processing, responses from Pemex,
background)
By Adriana Barrera and David Alire Garcia
MEXICO CITY, March 31 Mexican state-run oil
company Pemex expects to process 6.3 percent more crude oil this
year, as it resolves problems at refineries that forced crude
runs to a record low in 2015.
The company, which operates six domestic refineries, will
refine 1.134 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, compared
with 1.066 million bpd in 2015, according to refining documents
seen by Reuters.
Last year, Pemex processed its lowest amount of crude in at
least a quarter century, as plant outages and other
inefficiencies battered margins.
If Pemex refines more crude domestically, it would lessen
Mexico's need for gasoline imports, which have grown by nearly a
fifth over the past three years.
Mexico is currently forced to import more than half of its
gasoline demand.
In an emailed response to questions, the company said this
year's uptick was due to fixes at its hydro-desulfurization and
gasoline reformer units as well as the "stabilization" of its
Cadereyta refinery following adjustments to its low-sulfur
diesel units.
In 2016, the company expects to achieve a utilization rate
of 72 percent, up from 68 percent last year, according to
Reuters calculations based on the Pemex documents dated Feb. 5.
In comparison, refiners in the United States have a
utilization rate of 87 percent, while in Brazil the rate is 81
percent and in Colombia 79 percent, according to February data
from Houston-based consultancy Wood Mackenzie.
Pemex has a total refining capacity of 1.576 million bpd.
The company's refining business has for decades been
protected by its monopoly status and government-set fuel prices,
but a sweeping energy overhaul will soon force it to compete
with private firms to hold its share of demand from Mexico's
growing population.
Pemex's Tula refinery, the company's second biggest, will
see crude runs rise about 10 percent to average about 261,000
bpd this year.
Meanwhile, Pemex's Madero refinery, its smallest, is
expected to see crude processing dip nearly 11 percent to just
115,500 bpd. The reduced runs at the facility are due to
maintenance at its alkylation and U-502 units scheduled for
June, Pemex said in an email.
The company did not say how more than $5 billion in budget
cuts this year will affect this year's crude run estimates.
Like nearly all oil companies, Pemex has sharply reduced
spending due to a more than 70 percent drop in crude prices over
the past couple years.
Pemex plans reconfigurations this year at its Madero and
Cadereyta refineries, including new diesel hydro-desulfurization
units as well as the installation of sliding valves designed to
boost coking capacity.
Finalized in 2014, Mexico's energy reform ended Pemex's
monopoly and aims to boost lagging crude output, which dipped 7
percent last year, by luring new private producers.
The reform will permit non-Pemex companies to distribute
imported gasoline starting in April, and then allow private
firms to refine crude and sell fuels at market prices in 2018.
(Additional reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Leslie
Adler)