* Pemex could pay $1.7 bln to raise stake - CEO
* Stake will boost Pemex's access to top technology
MEXICO CITY, Sept 1 Mexico's Pemex will issue
debt to finance a bigger stake in Spanish oil firm Repsol
(REP.MC), Pemex Chief Executive Juan Jose Suarez said on
Thursday.
It will cost the state oil monopoly about 1.2 billion
euros, or $1.7 billion, to almost double its current stake in
Repsol to 9.8 percent, Suarez said at an event in Mexico City.
The Mexican company announced earlier this week plans to
acquire another 5 percent of Repsol in the coming weeks, but it
said it has no intentions of taking over the Spanish-controlled
company. [ID:nN1E77T1WT]
Pemex has no plans to increase its stake beyond 9.8
percent, Suarez said at the event.
The move has sparked concerns from the government in
Madrid, which is worried the strategic oil company could fall
out of Spanish hands. [ID:nN1E77S1C0]
Boosting Pemex's stake in Repsol will allow Pemex to play a
greater role in decisions made by the Spanish company, he
said.
Mexico's Pemex would like Repsol's board to separate the
roles of the president and chief executive, Suarez said.
Currently, Repsol's Antonio Brufau is both chief executive and
chairman of the board.
Pemex also announced earlier this week a pact with Repsol's
largest shareholder, Spanish builder Sacyr SVO.MC, to form a
voting alliance to increase their presence in management and on
Repsol's board.
Mexico is struggling with a sharp decline in oil output
from is largest, aging fields, putting at risk government
finances which are heavily reliant on oil revenues.
Pemex said increasing its stake in Repsol will boost its
access to top-end technology to explore for oil in the deep
waters of the Gulf of Mexico by increasing its stake in
Repsol.
Separately, Suarez said Pemex has no plans to change its
dividend policy.
