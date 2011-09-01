* Pemex could pay $1.7 bln to raise stake - CEO
* Stake will boost Pemex's access to top technology
By Mica Rosenberg
MEXICO CITY, Sept 1 Mexico's Pemex will issue
debt to finance its purchase of a bigger stake in Spanish oil
company Repsol (REP.MC) but has no plans to buy more than 10
percent of the company's shares, Pemex's chief executive said
on Thursday.
It will cost the state oil monopoly about 1.2 billion
euros, or $1.7 billion, to almost double its current stake in
Repsol to reach 9.8 percent, Juan Jose Suarez said at an event
in Mexico City.
Pemex [PEMEX.UL] and Spanish builder Sacyr SVO.MC,
Repsol's largest shareholder with a 20 percent stake, announced
a pact on Monday to form a voting alliance to increase their
presence in management and on Repsol's board. [ID:nN1E77S1C0]
As part of the deal, the Mexican company said it would
acquire another 5 percent of Repsol in the coming weeks, but
insists it has no intentions of taking over the
Spanish-controlled company.
"Seventy percent of the operation will be financed with
debt," said Suarez, adding that the rest of the funds will come
directly from Pemex coffers.
He added the final price of the operation will depend on
Repsol's share price, which jumped after the news.
The alliance between the two key shareholders sparked
concerns from the government in Madrid, which is worried the
strategic oil company could fall out of Spanish hands.
[ID:nL5E7JU2EI]
But Pemex has no plans to increase its stake beyond 9.8
percent, Suarez said.
Pemex is interested in accessing Repsol's technology to
help the Mexican state company develop untapped deepwater
resources in the Gulf of Mexico and other geologically
complicated fields. [ID:nN1E77T1WT]
Mexico is struggling with a sharp decline in oil production
from its largest, aging fields, putting at risk government
finances which rely heavily on oil revenues.
Oil output from the world's No. 7 producer is down more
than 20 percent from a peak in 2004 but is now stable at around
2.6 billion barrels per day.
"We are becoming more active in the world, exporting oil to
India and China," said Energy Minister Jose Antonio Meade at
the event. "It is good news that we have a company that is
confronting a decline by looking out (into the world).
However, Suarez added that Pemex has no intention of
developing oil resources outside of Mexico.
Boosting Pemex's stake in Repsol and allying with Sacyr
will allow the Mexicans to play a greater role in decisions
made by the Spanish company.
Pemex wants Repsol's board to split the roles of the
president and chief executive, changing the role of Antonio
Brufau, who is currently both chief executive and chairman of
the board. But Suarez said Pemex has no plans to change
Repsol's dividend policy.
(Editing by David Gregorio)