MEXICO CITY May 29 Mexico state oil monopoly Pemex said on Wednesday it will seek bids for a new Floating Production and Storage Offloading (FPSO) vessel by September for use in shallow waters.

Carlos Morales, head of the company's exploration and production subdivision, told reporters at an event in Mexico City that the new FPSO will cost more than $1 billion.

The new FPSO will mix, store and directly export crude from Mexico's newly developed Ayatsil-Tekel shallow water oil field at the southern tip of the Gulf of Mexico, where commercial production is expected to be online in 2014.