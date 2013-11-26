UPDATE 6-Oil prices firm, stay in tight range as stocks data awaited
* Russia, Iraq say too early to discuss extending output cut (Updates prices)
MEXICO CITY Nov 26 Mexico's Pemex said on Tuesday it has signed a deal to acquire a 51 percent stake in a Spanish shipyard, a move it has said is aimed at building specialized tankers for the state oil monopoly as well as helping speed up the modernization of its fleet.
Pemex said its unit PMI had acquired the stake in Hijos de J. Barreras (HJB), a shipyard on the Atlantic Ocean.
Mexico is one of the world's leading oil producers and a major exporter to the United States, but has to heavily import gasoline due to a lack of refining capacity.
* Russia, Iraq say too early to discuss extending output cut (Updates prices)
ABU DHABI/DUBAI/RIYADH, March 7 A partnership of U.S. agribusiness giant Archer Daniels Midland Co and Saudi foods group Almarai is among potential bidders for Saudi Grains Organisation's milling operations, the kingdom's sole supplier, sources aware of the matter said.
DUBAI, March 7 Saudi Arabian corporate earnings may finally have bottomed out after two years of falls due to low oil prices and the government austerity which followed, with the petrochemicals sector leading signs of recovery.