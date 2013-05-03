MEXICO CITY May 3 Mexico's state-owned oil
monopoly Pemex signed a five-year non-commercial agreement with
Norway's Statoil to boost research and technological
collaboration, Pemex said in a filing with the local bourse on
Friday.
The agreement does not include the provision of services,
the release said, but Pemex did not offer further details.
The deal comes a month after Pemex announced a
similar agreement with Exxon Mobil.
It also comes as Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto
prepares to launch a major overhaul of the Mexican energy
sector, aimed at making Pemex more efficient.
Pena Nieto has said he wants to boost stagnating production
by luring more private capital into the sector. The Mexican oil
industry has been hampered by under-investment and legal bans on
private participation.
Statoil, which is two thirds owned by Norway's government,
saw its first quarter profits dampened by production problems at
several key fields and lower realized oil and gas prices.