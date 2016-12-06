MEXICO CITY Dec 5 Fresh off a historic tie-up
with Australia's BHP Billiton Plc, Pemex is
aiming for more than five additional joint ventures with other
major producers over the next two years, the chief executive
officer of the Mexican state oil firm said on Monday.
BHP was chosen as Pemex's partner in its Trion deep water
Gulf project earlier on Monday, the first time the ailing
Mexican oil firm will jointly share the risks and rewards of a
potentially lucrative development.
Pemex already plans four shallow water and onshore tie-ups
next year, and Pemex CEO Jose Antonio Gonzalez Anaya hopes at
least five more will follow by 2018.
"We have other fields in deep waters and may be able to do
them soon," he added, declining to specify how soon or which
fields.
Hailing the Trion deal as a "milestone" for Mexico, Gonzalez
defended the pursuit of costly and difficult deep water projects
since the company can now rely on partners that have more
experience and more capacity to invest in new developments.
Before a 2013 constitutional energy reform that opened the
industry to private producers, Pemex had an oil and gas monopoly
for Mexico's ample onshore and offshore basins.
While oil export revenues have funded as much as 40 percent
of the government's budget in the past, a two-year slump in oil
prices have cut that contribution to less than a fifth
today.
Speaking just outside his wood-paneled office on the 43rd
floor of Pemex's Mexico City headquarters, Gonzalez said Pemex
needed to have a mix of production assets.
"One should look to diversify the portfolio of assets that
we have, and not having any assets in deep waters is obviously
not diversified. We have a lot to learn. Pemex has no experience
in the production of deep water fields," he said, adding BHP is
one of the biggest producer in the Gulf's U.S. deep waters.
The Harvard-educated Gonzalez said he has had "informal
conversations" with operators on the U.S. side about using
existing transportation and processing infrastructure.
"We have seen that some of those (nearby) fields are
naturally declining, so it would work for them too. It would be
win-win," he said, without naming any companies.
Besides gaining a partner to develop Trion, Pemex also won
rights, along with U.S. major Chevron Corp and Japan's
Inpex Corp, to explore for oil in the third Perdido
Fold Belt block up for auction, located just southwest of Trion.
In both projects, Pemex will be a minority stakeholder.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)