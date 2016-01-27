(Adds comments on pensions, quote)
MEXICO CITY Jan 27 Mexico's finance minister on
Wednesday said the government is considering injecting more
capital into state-owned oil company Pemex, though any decision
is not "imminent" and will depend on oil prices and the
company's situation.
Crude oil prices have fallen more than 70 percent since
2014, battering Pemex's balance sheet.
"The federal government, as the 100 percent owner of Pemex,
naturally cannot be indifferent to this situation, and we are
ready to support it (the firm)," Luis Videgaray told reporters,
adding that no concrete decisions have been made yet.
The government is also working with the firm to analyze
specific cases where taxes may inhibit Pemex from making
investments, Videgaray said in response to a question about
whether Mexico could lower Pemex's tax burden.
Deputy finance minister Miguel Messmacher said the
government may let Pemex take on more debt, according to an
interview with the Bloomberg news service, without specifying a
specific amount.
The government transferred 50 billion pesos ($2.7 billion)
to the firm last month, though Videgaray said this amount was
tied to Pemex's pension liability.
Pemex's new pension scheme, agreed with its union in
November, allows the company to pass part of its nearly $90
billion unfunded liability to the government.
Videgaray said the government will make any decisions about
further support once it sees how oil prices develop, and how
Pemex responds.
($1 = 18.4655 Mexican pesos)
