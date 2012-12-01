UPDATE 1-Inflation picks up to multi-year highs in China as cbank eyes tighter policy
* China consumer inflation quickens to fastest pace since May 2014
MEXICO CITY Dec 1 Mexico's new president, Enrique Pena Nieto, said on Saturday he would propose a balanced budget for 2013.
Pena Nieto formally took office on Saturday, and has promised to push for major energy and fiscal reforms.
* China consumer inflation quickens to fastest pace since May 2014
SINGAPORE, Feb 14 Shares in Noble Group Ltd leapt as much as 17 percent on Tuesday to the highest in eight months after the commodities trader confirmed it was holding talks on a possible strategic investment in the firm.
SINGAPORE, Feb 14 Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.