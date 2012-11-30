MEXICO CITY Nov 30 Mexico's incoming president, Enrique Pena Nieto, who takes office on Saturday, has laid out an ambitious agenda in a bid to jump-start job growth and reduce drug-related violence.

To boost economic growth, Pena Nieto has pledged to pass landmark fiscal and energy reforms, but he will face a divided Congress where no party holds an outright majority.

He has also vowed to reduce the violence that has claimed more than 60,000 lives over the past six years.

Here are details on the key challenges he faces:

DRUG WAR

Pena Nieto, a former governor of Mexico's most populous state, must grapple with the legacy of outgoing President Felipe Calderon - a raging battle with drug cartels. Gangs are also fighting each other over smuggling routes to the United States as well as a growing domestic market for illegal drugs.

Pena Nieto has signaled he will step back from Calderon's military offensive against the cartels, saying he will focus on reducing murders and crime.

He plans to unify security forces that have long squabbled among themselves into a 40,000-strong national police force, rather than rely on the military to lead the fight. But there is skepticism that the vaguely detailed plan will make much difference.

Public opinion has been highly critical of Calderon's management of the drug war. A survey published this week by pollster GCE found that nearly two-thirds of Mexicans felt drug cartels were winning the battle.

A debate over possible drug liberalization is growing across Latin America. The legalization of recreational marijuana by two U.S. states has further stoked doubts about the region's position on drug policy.

ENERGY REFORM

Pena Nieto wants to shake up the energy sector by opening up state oil monopoly Pemex to more private investment, hoping it will help boost production.

A feisty debate in the divided Congress over a labor reform bill suggests Pena Nieto may struggle to secure a constitutional reform needed to make the deep changes that could lure investment by oil majors.

Changing the constitution requires a two-thirds' majority vote in Congress and such changes are seen as necessary to allow foreign companies to take a stake in oil reserves and for Pemex to enter into joint ventures.

Mexico, the world's seventh biggest oil producer, nationalized its energy industry in 1938 and it remains a powerful symbol of national self-sufficiency. But the country has seen its crude output slide by about a quarter from peak production of 3.4 million barrels per day in 2004.

More nationalistic members of Pena Nieto's party, as well as the sizeable coalition of leftist parties in Congress, could refuse to support his plans and put a constitutional change out of reach.

But he stands a better chance of passing less ambitious reforms such as new contracting programs in refining and petrochemicals that could attract a modest increase in private investment with no need to modify the constitution.

TAX REFORM

Pena Nieto is also planning to present a fiscal reform bill in his first year in office in a bid to curb the country's dependence on oil revenue.

Once oil income is excluded, Mexico has one of the lowest tax takes in Latin America at about 11 percent of gross domestic product. The heavy burden on Pemex has prevented the company from making needed investments to lift production.

Mexico depends on revenue from Pemex to fund about one-third of the federal budget. Credit rating agencies have said tax reform is needed to justify a higher credit rating on Mexico's debt.

Economists have long suggested that extending the country's value-added tax, or VAT, to food and medicine would help raise the country's tax take and reduce dependence on oil revenues.

Pena Nieto's two predecessors, Calderon and Vicente Fox, tried and failed to approve VAT reforms. Pena Nieto's Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, and leftist parties rejected their attempts to tax food and medicine, arguing the reform would unfairly hit the nation's poor. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Simon Gardner and Peter Cooney)