* Pena Nieto to visit Brazil, Colombia, Chile, among others
* Security, trade on agenda
By Dave Graham
MEXICO CITY, Sept 14 Mexico's incoming President
Enrique Pena Nieto will tour Latin America next week seeking to
pave the way for deeper cooperation in the fight against drug
gangs and stronger trade ties.
In his first major trip since Mexico's electoral tribunal
confirmed him as president elect, Pena Nieto is to hold talks
with leaders in Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Peru and Chile
after beginning his week's travels in neighboring Guatemala.
Pena Nieto takes office on Dec. 1, at a time when Mexico is
bucking an international economic downturn but still facing a
major menace from violent drug gangs, which have killed tens of
thousands of people during President Felipe Calderon's term.
Boosted by the economic tailwind, Pena Nieto wants to raise
Mexico's profile on the world stage, which in recent years has
been overshadowed by its larger southern peer Brazil.
"Looking at the Caribbean, Central America and South
America, whose history and language we identify with, we need to
find more opportunities for these countries to be present in
Mexico, and for us to be present in them," Pena Nieto told a
meeting of Mexico's top business leaders on Monday.
Pena Nieto's advisors stress that as the destination for
more than 78 percent of Mexico's exports, the United States will
remain the country's No. 1 foreign policy priority.
But Mexico has cut its dependency on U.S. demand by stepping
up business with faster-growing regions like South America and
China, and hopes to reduce it further still.
Mexico's exports to Latin America and Central America
accounted for more than 7 percent of the total last year. In
2000, the figure was barely 3 percent.
SECURITY CONCERNS
Colombia, Chile, Mexico and Peru recently formed a bloc
known as the Pacific Alliance which aims to deepen joint
economic relations and strengthen trade with Asia.
That will form part of the talks Pena Nieto holds on his
tour, while swapping notes on security will also be on the
agenda in Colombia, which, like Mexico, has had to face down the
menace posed by drug cartels.
Colombian crime fighter Oscar Naranjo is due to serve as a
top security adviser to Pena Nieto in the next administration
and they may meet on the trip.
Pena Nieto has pledged to continue a crackdown on the gangs
launched by Calderon, promising to double security spending,
expand the federal police and chase dirty money more vigorously.
Security will also be at the forefront of Pena Nieto's
meeting with Guatemalan President Otto Perez on Monday. Mexico's
southeastern border has been blighted by the brutal Zetas drug
gang, which has spread its tentacles into Guatemala.
According to a tally kept by Mexican newspaper Reforma, a
jump in drug-related violence in the state of Chiapas, which
borders Guatemala, had by early September killed 184 people in
2012 - more than the previous six years combined.
Mari Isabel Mejicano, a Guatemalan political analyst, said
she expected joint cooperation on security to be tightened.
"Ideologically, both presidents are similar," she said.
Perez has reinforced the border with extra troops and is
planning to establish new military bases near the border.
FREE TRADE
Pena Nieto's longest official stop is scheduled for Brazil,
where he is meeting former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso
as well as business leaders on Sept. 19. The following day he is
due to meet President Dilma Rousseff.
Brazil was a darling of emerging market investors for much
of the past decade, when its economy repeatedly outperformed
Mexico's. That changed last year, and in 2012 Mexican growth is
seen at around 4 percent - roughly twice the rate of Brazil.
Business lobbies are hopeful the two countries could take
steps towards agreeing a joint free trade deal under Pena Nieto,
after some 15 years of trying. However, after friction earlier
in 2012, when Brasilia pushed Mexico into accepting a 3-year
curb on its auto exports, it may still be some time away.
"We'll have to see the details of whether there could be a
free trade deal or sectoral deals, but our view is that we need
to look at how our economies can complement each other," said
Emilio Lozoya, a foreign policy adviser to Pena Nieto.
The talks would aim to establish closer ties between Brazil
and Mexico so that the two become more strategic allies rather
than competitors, another official on Pena Nieto's team said.
Pena Nieto, 46, has cited Brazil's partly privatized
state-controlled oil firm Petrobras as a model for revamping
Mexican oil monopoly Pemex, and he faces a stiff challenge
pushing that planned energy reform through Congress.