* Pena Nieto backs reform proposed by outgoing President
Calderon
* Says new rules would make Mexico more competitive
By Esteban Israel
SAO PAULO, Sept 19 Mexico's incoming president
Enrique Pena Nieto on Wednesday raised pressure on his
Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) to back a labor reform
proposed by the outgoing administration, saying he was
optimistic Congress would pass it.
The draft bill put forward this month is viewed as a litmus
test of cooperation between the centrist PRI and President
Felipe Calderon's conservatives. The l ower house of Congress ha s
11 m o re days to eit her ap prove or reject it .
The reform aims to soften Mexico's antiquated labor laws and
force its trade unions to become more transparent, which has
raised the hackles of the PRI's powerful union base.
However, Pena Nieto, who takes office on Dec. 1, fell short
of a majority in the new Congress and is likely to need support
from Calderon's National Action Party (PAN) to pass his own
economic reforms.
Th e labor reform is also a test of whether the PRI , which
has sought to reinvent itself behind the youthful Pena Nieto, is
prepared to break with the past by risking the wrath of unions.
Speaking at a news conference after a meeting with Brazilian
business leaders in Sao Paulo, Pena Nieto talked up the bill's
chances of success when he was asked about it.
"I am very optimistic. I think there's a great chance the
debate on this plan will allow common ground and consensus to be
found among different political forces," he said.
"I support it and hope all political forces work towards
constructing rather than obstructing."
The bill aims, among other things, to make public the
accounts of trade unions, which have long been viewed as corrupt
and prone to self-enrichment.
PRI union leaders in Congress have already said the bill
contains elements they cannot accept. But reformers within the
PRI, which became a byword for corruption during the seven
decades it ruled Mexico between 1929 and 2000, say failure to
pass a bill would send a message that the party has not changed,
and complicate working with Calderon's PAN.
If the lower house passes the labor bill, which Calderon is
trying to fast-track through Congress, the Senate will have a
month to make its own decision on it.
CONSENSUS
Business leaders say an overhaul of Mexico's labor
regulations is needed to make Latin America's second biggest
economy more competitive, and Pena Nieto himself made labor
reform one of his priorities in the election campaign.
In addition, Pena Nieto has said Mexico must widen the tax
base to improve government revenues, as well as open up
state-owned oil giant Pemex to more private investment - steps
he is likely to need support from the PAN to achieve.
Pena Nieto will have to steer a difficult course between
pro-business reformers and left-leaning elements in his party to
enact the reforms, aimed at boosting economic growth.
Officials close to Pena Nieto say Calderon's proposal offers
him a chance to wring concessions from traditionalists within
the PRI, which is anxious to present a united front upon its
return to the presidency after 12 years on the sidelines.
Mindful that he cannot go too far, Pena Nieto conceded the
need to find common ground with unions in crafting labor reform,
and PRI officials say the proposal is likely to be watered down.
"We need to build a consensus," said Pena Nieto, who is
visiting Latin America this week. "We can't turn our back on the
sectors that could be more affected by a labor reform."
Passing a labor reform bill would show Mexicans and the rest
of the world his country is determined to overcome old political
feuds and make the economy more competitive, he added.