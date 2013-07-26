MEXICO CITY, July 25 A nodule on Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto's thyroid gland is benign, an official in the president's office told Reuters on Thursday.

Pena Nieto is due to undergo surgery to remove the nodule on July 31, in a procedure that will last an hour and a half, the president's office said in a statement on Wednesday.

