MEXICO CITY, March 16 Mexican presidential front runner Enrique Pena Nieto would seek to raise the proportion of foreign-denominated debt issued by Mexico to help spur domestic lending if he wins the July 1 election, his campaign chief said on Friday.

Luis Videgaray, seen by many as a potential finance minister for Pena Nieto, told Reuters that his candidate would also give priority to energy sector reform at the start of his administration, which would begin in December 2012.

He added that a government headed by Pena Nieto, of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), would create special tribunals to handle competition disputes, which can get bogged down for years in legal maneuvering in Mexico.

Asked whether a PRI administration would issue more foreign currency debt denominated in dollars or euros, he said:

"More in all (currencies). The thing is to take the decision to be funded more in international markets and less in local markets in order to free up domestic gold. The thing is (to see) how far international markets let us get," Videgaray added. (Reporting By Dave Graham, Anahi Rami and Ana Isabel Martinez)