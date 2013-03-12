MEXICO CITY, March 12 Mexican mining company Industrias Penoles on Tuesday reported a 71 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit.
The miner and metals processor, which runs the world's largest primary silver producer Fresnillo, said profit in the fourth quarter was 2.760 billion pesos ($214 million) versus 1.614 billion pesos in the same period last year.
