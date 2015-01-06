MEXICO CITY Jan 5 Mexican miner Industrias Penoles said on Monday it had suspended operations at its Naica lead, zinc and silver mine after it flooded last week.

The flooding on Jan. 1 caused no injuries, the company said in a statement to the bourse. The statement did not say how long operations would be suspended.

The Naica mine, which is located in the northern state of Chihuahua, is Mexico's second-richest lead mine, according to Penoles' website.

In the first nine months of 2014, the mine produced 14,862 tonnes of lead, 10,987 tonnes of zinc and 1.3 million ounces of silver contained in lead and zinc concentrates, the statement said. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Ken Wills)