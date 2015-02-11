(Adds analyst quote, background on Bal's owner)
By Ana Isabel Martinez
MEXICO CITY Feb 11 Mexico's Grupo Bal, the
owner of the world's largest silver producer, has launched an
oil company to take advantage of a landmark opening of Mexico's
energy sector to private investment, a company spokesman said on
Wednesday.
The company, to be called Petrobal, will be led by Carlos
Morales, who resigned last year as head of exploration and
production at state-run oil company Pemex, the
spokesman said.
"He's one of the Mexican engineers with the most experience,
contacts and importance in this industry," said Luis Miguel
Labardini, from oil consultancy Marcos y Asociados, of Morales'
appointment.
Alberto Bailleres, one of Mexico's richest men, owns Grupo
Bal, which controls Fresnillo Plc, the world's largest
primary silver producer. Grupo Bal also owns base metals
operation Penoles, a pension fund and the Palacio
de Hierro department store chain.
He is one of the Mexican moguls, including billionaire
Carlos Slim, looking to benefit from Mexico's energy opening.
Mexican firms including cement-maker Cemex and
conglomerate Alfa have all expressed interest in
broadening their operations to include activities such as oil
and gas exploration and electricity generation.
The energy reform, finalized last year, was Mexican
President Enrique Pena Nieto's main bet to kick-start Mexico's
long-lagging growth and put an end to a decade of declining
crude output in Latin America's No. 2 economy.
Pemex funds about one-third of the federal budget but has
been beset by inefficiencies and unable to unlock Mexico's
deepwater oil potential alone.
The sharp drop in global oil prices has, however, dampened
expectations over how much investment would flood into Mexico,
the world's No. 10 oil producer with the reform.
Last month, the Mexican government slashed its 2015 budget
by nearly 3 percent after the oil price slump hurt public
finances. Economists expect the cuts to weigh on an already
sluggish recovery.
Bal is launching the company as the government prepares to
auction the first blocks of oil and gas deposits to companies
later this year under the reform.
(Writing by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Gabriel Stargardter,
Alan Crosby, Jeffrey Benkoe and Lisa Shumaker)