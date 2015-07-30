(Adds detail on maintenance of second auction, adjustment to mechanism)

MEXICO CITY, July 30 Mexico's currency commission said on Thursday it would raise the sum sold in daily auctions to $200 million from $52 million to reduce the risk of volatility in the local foreign exchange market.

The $52 million auctions were started in March to support the peso currency, which has hit a series of record lows against the dollar in recent weeks.

The new rules would for now apply from July 31 to Sept. 30, the currency commission said in a statement.

The commission, which comprises the central bank and finance ministry, said it would maintain a separate daily offer to auction $200 million, which was triggered for the third time earlier on Thursday since it was first announced in December.

However, as of Friday, instead of being triggered by a 1.5 percent fall in the peso, the auction would now be activated by a 1 percent decline, the commission said.

The commission said it would reevaluate both measures at the end of September.