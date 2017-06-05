EMERGING MARKETS-Short-term Brazil rate futures slip after central bank report

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 22 Yields paid on Brazilian short-term interest rate future contracts slipped on Thursday as traders slightly increased bets on a steep rate cut after the central bank cut its forecasts for inflation. In a quarterly report, the bank lowered its inflation outlook to 3.8 percent from 4.0 percent for 2017 and to 4.5 percent from 4.6 percent for 2018. But it reiterated that the next policy decisions still depend on incoming economic dat