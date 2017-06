MEXICO CITY, March 23 Mexico's peso currency is still undervalued, but by no more than 10 percent, Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens said in an interview with U.S. news agency Bloomberg.

The peso hit a series of record lows following Donald Trump's surprise U.S. presidential win but the currency has recovered somewhat as U.S. officials have struck a more conciliatory tone towards Mexico. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)