MEXICO CITY Jan 15 Mexico's central bank on Friday said it sold $200 million of $200 million offered in an auction after the peso slid to a record low of 18.1855 per dollar.

The central bank sold the dollars at an average weighted price of 18.1189 pesos per dollar. An auction is triggered when the currency is trading 1 percent weaker than its fix rate in the previous session. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez)