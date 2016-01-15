BRIEF-Corerx inc says raises $5 million in equity financing
* Corerx Inc says raises $5 million in equity financing Source text:(http://bit.ly/2opOrFP)
MEXICO CITY Jan 15 Mexico's central bank sold an additional $200 million of $200 million offered in a second auction on Friday as the peso hit a fresh record low on falling oil prices.
The central bank sold the dollars at an average weighted price of 18.1880 pesos per dollar, bringing the total auctioned to $400 million on Friday.
The supplemental auction is triggered when the currency is trading 1.5 percent weaker than its fix rate in the previous session.
The peso weakened to 18.2050 per dollar on Friday morning. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez)
TORONTO, April 11 Private equity firm Waterous Energy Fund is seeking investment opportunities in the Canadian oil and gas sector as valuations turn attractive after a prolonged slump in the oil price, making a contrarian bet as global players pull back, its top executive said.