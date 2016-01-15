MEXICO CITY Jan 15 Mexico's central bank sold an additional $200 million of $200 million offered in a second auction on Friday as the peso hit a fresh record low on falling oil prices.

The central bank sold the dollars at an average weighted price of 18.1880 pesos per dollar, bringing the total auctioned to $400 million on Friday.

The supplemental auction is triggered when the currency is trading 1.5 percent weaker than its fix rate in the previous session.

The peso weakened to 18.2050 per dollar on Friday morning. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez)