BRIEF-S&P affirms Republic of Peru 'BBB+/A-2' foreign currency ratings; outlook remains stable
MEXICO CITY, April 5 Mexico's central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday that the peso is undervalued and has room to appreciate.
The Mexican peso fell to a low of nearly 22 per dollar following the U.S. elections in November but has since recouped most of those losses. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Sharay Angulo)
NEW YORK, June 14 The five-judge team tapped to mediate a slew of thorny legal fights in Puerto Rico's massive bankruptcy will include the judge who presided over Stockton, California's 2012 bankruptcy and Puerto Rican-born federal Judge Victor Marrero.
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.