CEE MARKETS-Leu touches 4-year low, CEE units fall on hawkish Fed

* Dollar rebound, profit-taking, politics weaken currencies * Romanian leu at 4-yr low amid fresh political uncertainty * Markets shrug off Czech PM giving up party leadership (Adds currency sell-off against dollar, fresh dealer and analyst quotes) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, June 15 Central European currencies eased on Thursday due to selling against the dollar after hawkish comments from the Fed, profit-taking and political turbulence in Bucharest and Prague.