MEXICO CITY, April 19 Mexico's peso deepened its losses versus the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, weakening around 1.5 percent to a near two-week low.

The peso was hit after U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his threat to eliminate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Canada and Mexico if it cannot be changed, said Gabriela Siller, analyst with Banco Base.

Rising geopolitical tensions, which hit emerging market currencies on Wednesday, also hurt the peso. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez)