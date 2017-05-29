BRIEF-S&P downgrades Province of Saskatchewan to 'AA' from 'AA+'
* Says Province of Saskatchewan downgraded to 'AA' from 'AA+' on increasing debt and weak budgetary performance
MEXICO CITY May 29 The Mexican peso has seen a "favorable" trend, but is still subject to volatility that requires authorities to be "cautious, careful and responsible," Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said at an event in Mexico City on Monday.
(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)
* Says Province of Saskatchewan downgraded to 'AA' from 'AA+' on increasing debt and weak budgetary performance
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 The surprise decision by benchmark investment index provider MSCI to not promote Argentina to its emerging markets stock index could delay much-needed investment in the country, showing that President Mauricio Macri's reform agenda is still far from complete, investors said on Wednesday.
June 21 Altice USA Inc, the cable operator that Netherlands-based Altice NV formed by acquiring Cablevision and Suddenlink Communications, raised $1.9 billion in an initial public offering on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said.