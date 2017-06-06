GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks climb as oil crawls up from 10-month low
* Oil futures rise after U.S. crude hit lowest level since August
MEXICO CITY, June 5 Mexico's peso currency has been undervalued and its strengthening will counteract inflationary pressures, the head of Mexico's central bank said on Tuesday.
Banco de Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens made the comments after the peso rallied following a win by the ruling party candidate in a key state governor's race on Sunday, a development seen as a blow to a new upstart leftist party.
"The gains we saw... will also diminish inflationary pressures," said Carstens. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Michael Perry)
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HOUSTON, June 21 Crude oil's bear market is highlighting the haves and have nots among U.S. shale producers, with the stronger promising to keep pumping even as prospects dim for some of their financially strapped peers.