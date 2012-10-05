UPDATE 1-MOVES-Morgan Stanley's global stock trading head leaves for hedge fund Millennium
Feb 14 Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday its global head of equities trading, Peter Santoro, is leaving the firm.
MEXICO CITY Oct 5 The Mexican peso firmed 0.33 percent Friday morning to trade at 12.7030 per dollar after U.S. payrolls data helped the local currency erase losses against the greenback.
A report showed the U.S. economy added more jobs than expected last month and the unemployment rate dropped to a near four-year low in another indication that the U.S. labor market continues to recover.
* JDL GOLD AND LUNA GOLD ANNOUNCE A BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR C$15 MILLION AND AN INCREASE TO THE NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO C$50 MILLION
NEW YORK, Feb 14 A U.S. judge on Tuesday spared a former Rabobank trader from prison after he cooperated in a U.S. probe into how traders manipulated Libor, the leading benchmark for pricing financial transactions, to the bank's advantage.