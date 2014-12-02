CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens as oil prices turn higher

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3450, or 74.35 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across steeper yield curve TORONTO, March 13 The Canadian dollar edged higher on Monday against its U.S. counterpart as prices of oil reversed earlier losses, while investors braced for an expected U.S. interest rate hike this week. U.S. crude prices were up 0.04 percent at $48.51 a barrel. Oil had hit an earlier three-month low as rising U.S. inventories and drilling activity offset optimi