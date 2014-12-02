US STOCKS-Wall St flat as investors prepare for potential rate hike
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
MEXICO CITY Dec 2 Mexico's peso fell 1 percent in afternoon trading on Tuesday to its weakest level since June 8, 2012, as international crude oil prices continue to fall.
The peso slid to 14.1345 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
* Yext Inc - have applied to list common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "YEXT"
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3450, or 74.35 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across steeper yield curve TORONTO, March 13 The Canadian dollar edged higher on Monday against its U.S. counterpart as prices of oil reversed earlier losses, while investors braced for an expected U.S. interest rate hike this week. U.S. crude prices were up 0.04 percent at $48.51 a barrel. Oil had hit an earlier three-month low as rising U.S. inventories and drilling activity offset optimi