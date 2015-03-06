(New throughout, adds bets on rate hike, adds market reaction,
analyst comment)
By Luis Rojas
MEXICO CITY, March 6 Mexico's peso tumbled on
Friday despite central bank intervention, hitting a six-year low
as investors fled emerging markets and fixed-income investors
bet that higher interest rates are in store on both sides of the
border.
Unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs data fueled bets that the U.S.
Federal Reserve could raise interest rates in June, which could
hasten the investor exodus from emerging markets.
Mexican policymakers have suggested they could raise local
interest rates to increase the appeal of domestic debt.
"With the weak peso and the higher probability that Fed goes
in June, that all means that we should think of a preemptive
hike by Mexico," said Benito Berber, an analyst at Nomura in New
York.
The peso slid more than 2 percent on Friday
to 15.5210 per dollar, its weakest since March 2009. The central
bank sold all $200 million offered in a rules-based auction to
support the peso, which continued to fall.
Mexico's central bankers are worried that deep peso losses
could affect financial stability.
Foreign investors have amassed record holdings of around
2.15 trillion pesos ($139 billion) of local-currency debt and a
stampede for the doors by investors could drive much deeper peso
losses, analysts said.
"Mexico is one of the markets with the heaviest foreign
ownership," wrote analysts at Citi FX in a note on Friday,
saying the peso could soon hit 16 per dollar.
Yields on short-term Mexican interest rate swaps
jumped to the highest in more than a year as
investors bet that Mexico could hike its benchmark interest rate
from a record low of 3 percent by April.
Speaking at an event in Mexico City, Central Bank Deputy
Governor Manuel Sanchez said the peso slump had so far done
little to fan inflation.
"There could be some contamination of inflation from the
weakness of the peso; so far the contamination has been minimal,
but it's a risk we're monitoring," he told reporters.
Sluggish domestic demand is expected to help contain price
pressures in Latin America's second biggest economy in the
months ahead, and Sanchez said he expected inflation to be
around 3 percent both this year and next.
($1 = 15.4680 Mexican pesos)
(Additional reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Simon
Gardner and David Gregorio)