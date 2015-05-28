U.S. investors take shelter in foreign-stock and bond funds

By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, March 29 Investors hesitated to take more risk in the U.S. stock market, finding cover in bonds and outside their home market during the latest week, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday. U.S.-based bond funds absorbed $13.2 billion, the most cash since June 2015 in a 13th straight week of inflows, during the week ended March 22, the trade group's data showed. Funds in the United States that buy stocks abroad attracted $5