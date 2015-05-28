FOREX-Dollar rises after Trump selloff, helped by Fed comments, ECB report
* Dollar rises as Fed speakers remind markets of rate hike plans
MEXICO CITY May 28 The central bank of Mexico sold $52 million on Thursday at a weighted average price of 15.3649 pesos per dollar, the bank said, part of an auction program to boost foreign exchange liquidity following a recent slide in the peso currency. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)
By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, March 29 Investors hesitated to take more risk in the U.S. stock market, finding cover in bonds and outside their home market during the latest week, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday. U.S.-based bond funds absorbed $13.2 billion, the most cash since June 2015 in a 13th straight week of inflows, during the week ended March 22, the trade group's data showed. Funds in the United States that buy stocks abroad attracted $5