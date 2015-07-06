(Adds stock market fall, background on peso)
MEXICO CITY, July 6 Mexico's peso hit a record
low on Monday, tracking global markets that have been pressured
by fears of a Greek exit from the euro zone after voters in the
Mediterranean nation voted against new measures proposed by its
creditors.
In early morning trading, the peso hit 15.8625 pesos per
dollar, down 0.71 percent from Friday's close.
Mexico's IPC stock index also fell after opening, losing
nearly 1 percent to 44,640.93 points.
Mexico's peso has fallen sharply in recent years, losing
7.42 percent so far this year, and 13.18 percent last year.
The steep drop in oil prices, an expectation that the United
States will soon raise interest rates, and now, continued
volatility surrounding Greece's future in euro zone, have all
conspired to punish the peso.
