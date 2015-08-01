BRIEF-West Mountain in default of repayment terms of bond agreement with Jereh Energy
* Co in default of repayment terms of July 11, 2016 bond extension agreement with Jereh Energy Services
MEXICO CITY, July 31 The Mexican peso recovered on Friday in response to the government's recent currency intervention program, said Finance Minister Luis Videgaray.
Mexico's currency commission, run jointly by the finance ministry and the central bank, significantly boosted daily dollar auctions on Thursday in an effort to protect the local currency.
The peso has fallen by about 20 percent against the dollar since last July, and several record lows this month alone reawakened memories of past devaluations that caused havoc to the country's economy. (Reporting by Jean Luis Arce; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Co in default of repayment terms of July 11, 2016 bond extension agreement with Jereh Energy Services
HOUSTON/CARACAS March 31 Venezuela is negotiating financial help from Russian oil major Rosneft to complete nearly $3 billion in PDVSA debt payments coming due to bondholders next month, two market sources and a government source familiar with the talks told Reuters on Friday.