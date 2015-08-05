BRIEF-Entellus Medical, Oxford Finance LLC entered into a loan and security agreement - SEC Filing
* Entellus Medical Inc - On March 31, 2017 Entellus Medical, Inc, Oxford Finance LLC entered into a loan and security agreement - SEC Filing
MEXICO CITY Aug 5 Mexico's central bank sold $100 million on Wednesday in an auction with a minimum price trigger of 16.3353 pesos per dollar, the bank said, part of a program to boost foreign exchange liquidity following a slump in the peso.
It sold half of the $200 million put up for auction. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75 mln -SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2p6N2l5] Further company coverage:
* MOAB Capital Partners LLC reports a 6.1 percent passive stake in Netsol Technologies Inc as of March 27 - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2nibELa] Further company coverage: