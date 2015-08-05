BRIEF-BG Staffing says acquired all assets and certain liabilities of Zycron Inc
* BG Staffing Inc - on April 3, co through its unit acquired substantially all of the assets, and assumed certain of the liabilities, of Zycron Inc
MEXICO CITY Aug 5 Mexico's central bank sold $100 million on Wednesday in an auction with a minimum price trigger of 16.3353 pesos per dollar, the bank said, part of a program to boost foreign exchange liquidity following a slump in the peso.
The weighted average of the auction was 16.3633 pesos per dollar.
The bank sold another $100 million earlier on Wednesday. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez)
* Sphero Inc says raises $23.8 million in equity financing - SEC filing
TORONTO, April 6 Canada's main stock index climbed modestly on Thursday, helped by energy and financial stocks, but the market was mostly subdued ahead of a big meeting between the United States and China, and employment data due on Friday.