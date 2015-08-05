MEXICO CITY Aug 5 Mexico's central bank sold $100 million on Wednesday in an auction with a minimum price trigger of 16.3353 pesos per dollar, the bank said, part of a program to boost foreign exchange liquidity following a slump in the peso.

The weighted average of the auction was 16.3633 pesos per dollar.

The bank sold another $100 million earlier on Wednesday. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez)