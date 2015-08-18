BRIEF-S&P says Papua New Guinea ratings affirmed at 'B+/B'; outlook remains negative
* S&P - Papua New Guinea ratings affirmed at 'B+/B'; outlook remains negative
MEXICO CITY Aug 18 The central bank of Mexico sold $200 million on Tuesday at an average price of 16.4268 pesos per dollar, the bank said, part of an auction program to boost foreign exchange liquidity following a slump in the peso. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez)
April 5 White House economic adviser Gary Cohn said in a private meeting with lawmakers that he supports a policy that could revamp Wall Street's biggest firms by separating their consumer-lending businesses from their investment banks, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
SYDNEY, April 6 Stocks fell and bonds rose in Asia on Thursday, with risk appetite soured by signs the Federal Reserve might start paring its king-sized asset holdings later this year just as the chance of early U.S. fiscal stimulus faded further.